McAdam LLC Increases Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PIN opened at $23.31 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

