McAdam LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

