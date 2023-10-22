McAdam LLC Purchases 30,481 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,291 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,711,000 after buying an additional 186,521 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,932,000 after buying an additional 4,320,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,960,000 after buying an additional 3,700,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

