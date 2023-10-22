McAdam LLC Purchases 37,162 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $47.31 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

