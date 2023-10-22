McAdam LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $203.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day moving average of $221.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.21 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.