McAdam LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after buying an additional 155,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after buying an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,812,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 942,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $68.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

