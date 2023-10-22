McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.