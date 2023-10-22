McAdam LLC Sells 447 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McAdam LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWD opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.58 and a twelve month high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

