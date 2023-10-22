Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Plans Dividend of $1.00

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDRRP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $27.38.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
