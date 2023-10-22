Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Plans Dividend of $1.00

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous dividend of $0.50.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRRP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

