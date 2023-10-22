Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $458.21

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.21 ($5.60) and traded as high as GBX 466.90 ($5.70). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 456.70 ($5.58), with a volume of 3,962,652 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.41) to GBX 540 ($6.60) in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Melrose Industries Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 488.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.28. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22,835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.