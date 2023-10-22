MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,260.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $792.46 and a 12-month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

