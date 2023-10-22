MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in MercadoLibre by 94.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,292.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,260.26. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $792.46 and a 1 year high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

