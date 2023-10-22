Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $102.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

