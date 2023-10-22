Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,638,800,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

