Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.