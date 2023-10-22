Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $166.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average of $182.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.43 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

