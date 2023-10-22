Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

