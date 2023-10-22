Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 781 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $175,764.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $3,088,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,861,079.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $143,801,239 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

