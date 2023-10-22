Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 45,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 174,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,023,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

