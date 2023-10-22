Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $214.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

