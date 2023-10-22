Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.32 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

