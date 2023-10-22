Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,958 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

