Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

