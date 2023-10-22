Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

