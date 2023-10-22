Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,969 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,969 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

