Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,209 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,297,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

CMG opened at $1,831.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,877.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,953.35. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

