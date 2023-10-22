Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

