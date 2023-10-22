Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.