Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $389.00 to $372.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,407 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $330.54. The stock has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

