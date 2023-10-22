Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,669 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $68,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average is $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The company has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

