Metahero (HERO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $383,404.50

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and approximately $383,404.50 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

