Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

MTD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,020.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,286.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.