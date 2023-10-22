MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.12.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

