Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by STF Management LP

STF Management LP cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,631 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,283. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.22. 11,506,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,370,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

