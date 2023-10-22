Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPYX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 65,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,109. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

