Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.78. 1,572,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,084. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

