Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.69% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 35.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter worth $374,000. RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 11.8% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 3.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Shares of RAFE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90.

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

