Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.28% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 291,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 158,518 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Price Performance

JOET traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. 11,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,476. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

