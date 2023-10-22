Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. 22,939 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

