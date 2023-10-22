Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $23,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,982 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,647,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. 3,044,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

