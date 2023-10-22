Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 1.0% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 548,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

