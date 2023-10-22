Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 40,385 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.76. 1,718,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.