Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $17,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after purchasing an additional 308,709 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 266,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $12,205,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.61. 311,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

