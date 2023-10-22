Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,983 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832,304 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 154,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

