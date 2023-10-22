Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. 5,621,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.60 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.