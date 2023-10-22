Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ (MIRM) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MIRM stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $90,729.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 3,459 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $90,729.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.