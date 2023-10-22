Mizuho Trims Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price to $19.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

