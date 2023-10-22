Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

