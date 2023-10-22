Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,197 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.