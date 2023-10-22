Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $309.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $233.22 and a 52-week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $844,305.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,476,290.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,097 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,160,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,280,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.